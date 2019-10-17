A late-night palate cleanser from Reason that really might be Remy’s defining work.

I especially like the fact that the news stories here begin as celebrations of noteworthy achievements. It does seem to be the case that “problematic” tweets resurface more often when someone is being applauded for an accomplishment, not exposed for an unrelated form of wrongdoing. If you’re not capturing the “piss in the punch bowl” element of cancel culture, you’re not fully capturing it. Remy did.

The supposedly offensive fetal hand gesture alone would justify the two minutes you’ll devote to it but you’ll enjoy every second.

[embedded content]