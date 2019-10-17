Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday encouraged the Senate to pass legislation that would phase out per-country limits on green cards — a move that could help his company in particular.

“Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic,” he tweeted.

“As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The contributions of these workers are critical to America’s future.”

The support for the stalled legislation suggests Cook is not only personally interested, but as Apple CEO, also wants to make immigration easier for many of its employees who live in California but often face challenges obtaining a green card, CNBC reported.

“We have over 300 folks here on DACA, and we have several people that are on H-1Bs [visas] that might be deep in the green-card backlog,” Cook said last summer, CNBC reported.

The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants act passed the House in September awaits a Senate vote and approval by President Donald Trump. No Senate vote is yet scheduled.

If passed, it would eliminate a per-country cap that advocates say effectively makes it harder to immigrate from a bigger country versus a smaller country, CNBC reported.

The bill aims to equalize wait times across countries by changing the system to first-come first-served, CNBC reported.