(BREITBART) President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” economy — with the tightest labor market in decades — has grown the wages of blue-collar workers more than any other income group, analysis finds.

Though overall wage growth has seemed to slow down in recent months, hidden in the data is the surge in wages for America’s blue-collar and working-class who are gaining more in pay than all other income groups.

Economic analysis by Indeed finds that while the highest wage earners have seen year-to-year wage growth of more than 2.5 percent, the lowest income wage earners have enjoyed almost double that growth.

Read the full story ›