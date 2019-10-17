Following strong Tuesday night performances, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-WI) and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have come away from the debate stage with even stronger financial viability.

On Wednesday, Lis Smith, a senior advisor to Pete Buttigieg, announced on Twitter the Buttigieg campaign had raised $1 million in the aftermath of the first debate. The campaign indicated that the donations had come from “tens of thousands of donors.”

We are officially over $1M raised in the past 24 hours from tens of thousands of donors https://t.co/ceJDEzi8AF — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 16, 2019

Klobuchar also announced on Twitter that she raised $1.1 million in the 24 hours after the debate. The fundraising haul is the largest amount Klobuchar has received in any single day while running for president, and is nearly 20% of the amount she raised in the entire third quarter of 2019.

WE DID IT! Together we raised $1.1M in the 24 hours since the debate! This couldn’t have happened without you and your support. Let’s not stop! Keep the momentum going and donate today! https://t.co/iVg91M9DTq — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 17, 2019

During the debate, Klobuchar attacked Warren for supporting “Medicare For All,” drawing attention to the fact that Warren has yet to explain how she would pay for single-payer health care for everybody.

“At least Bernie’s being honest here and saying how he’s gonna pay for this, and that taxes are going to go up,” Klobuchar told Warren, as reported by The New York Times. “We owe it to the American people to tell them where we’re going to send the invoice.”

After Warren deflected from Klobuchar’s criticism, Klobuchar rebutted, proclaiming that “the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”

A new study released by the Urban Institute, a liberal think tank, showed that a plan similar to “Medicare for All” would increase federal health care spending by around $32.5 trillion dollars over the next decade.

As the Daily Wire previously reported, Buttigieg attacked Warren for not being honest about how “Medicare for All” would be funded.

“Look, this is why people here in the midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular,” Buttigieg told Warren during the debate. “Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything — except this. No plan has been laid out to explain how a multi-trillion dollar hole in this ‘Medicare for All’ plan that Senator Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in.”

In another startling debate moment, Buttigieg sparred with Beto O’Rourke after the former congressman suggested that Democrats were cowering on the issue of gun confiscation.

“The problem isn’t the polls, the problem is the policy. And I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal,” Buttigieg told O’Rourke on the debate stage Tuesday, as reported by CNN. “Everyone on this stage is determined to get something done. Everyone on this stage recognizes — or at least I thought we did — the problem is not other Democrats who don’t agree with your particular idea of how to handle this.”

However, Buttigieg was not moderate on the issue, as he proceeded to place blame on the NRA and “their enablers in congress.”

According to RealClearPolitics, Buttigieg is currently polling in fourth behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Klobuchar, who has failed to gain as much traction, is polling in eighth behind businessman Andrew Yang.