A Tennessee judge has dropped criminal charges against a woman who was accused of live-streaming herself abusing her 1-month-old daughter and blowing smoke near her face.

Last month, Tybresha Sexton, 24, was taken into custody for charges of aggravated child abuse or neglect, resisting arrest or obstruction of a legal process, and disorderly conduct.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office told local station Newschannel9 that the footage failed to show a criminal offense had taken place. However, the Assistant District Attorney Ben Boyer described the video as “disturbing,” but he said it would be a hard case to prove that neglect had taken place.

Sexton wasn’t filmed hitting the baby, he noted to the news outlet.

She was arrested last month after neighbors spotted a Facebook Live stream of her smoking near her baby in addition to apparently grabbing her daughter by the arm and dropping her.

The video can be viewed here.

An officer who responded in the case said that she smelled of alcohol and made irrational statements, WLOS reported last month.

She told them that the reports of her abusing the child weren’t true. Neighbors then arrived on the scene and showed police clips of the 30-minute video of her allegedly shaking the infant, the report said.

According to a police affidavit cited by WLOS, Sexton loudly stated that she “didn’t want that [expletive] baby anyway.” It also said that she “already told them that.”

When she was taken to jail, police said that she caused disorder and told officers the statement about not wanting the baby, WRCB-TV reported.

After the incident, WLOS reported the infant is with her mother.

“I can see that because she did not hit the child,” said Beverley Edmonds about the judge’s recent decision, according to Newschannel9. Edmonds lives at the same apartment complex.

Edmonds said that she has children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Then she said she understands that it’s hard to raise a child, but her behavior was not appropriate.

“You don’t drink or smoke, or do whatever you’re going to do around a small infant,” said Edmonds.

