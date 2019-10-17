BREAKING: “When I got this job thirteen years ago, @CNN was nothing like this…They sold themselves to the devil. It’s, it’s sad.” – Floor Manager at CNN Mike Brevna#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/XGc9BWb2QL — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

Undercover journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas on Thursday released a third round of secretly recorded video clips documenting CNN’s political bias, this time feature a death wish for President Trump and an admission that the network has sold itself to the devil.

The videos were recorded by former CNN satellite uplink technician Cary Poarch, who says he recently agreed to wear a hidden camera “to expose the bias” at the network.

Video released Thursday shows Mike Brevna, a floor manager at CNN, complaining about how much the network has changed over the years.

“When I got this job 13 years ago, CNN was nothing like this. … They sold themselves to the devil. It’s, it’s sad.” Brevna said.

Another segment shows CNN Field Production Supervisor Gerald Sisnette wishing for Trump’s death.

“This is a story that’s not gonna go away,” Sisnette said.

“Oh, the Ukraine thing? Or just Trump in general?” Poarch asked.

“Trump in general. The only way this will go away is when he [Trump] dies. Hopefully soon,” Sisnette said.

BREAKING: Field Production Supervisor @CNN Gerald Sisnette: “The Only Way This Will Go Away is When He (Trump) Dies. Hopefully Soon.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/HxzfP6FOTc — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

On Wednesday, Project Veritas released video from Poarch showing the network favored Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts over the other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

The CNN whistleblower videoed his discussion with CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra.

“I think they like Warren a lot,” said Sierra. “They’re pro-Warren for now.”

Meanwhile, CNN’s senior justice correspondent, Evan Perez, is captured on video saying frontrunner Joe Biden “has a problem, because his son was trading in his name.”

“It looks bad, it smells bad. … How do you go and say, ‘President Trump is the problem, get him out of here’ and convict him when your son is doing the same s—?”

On Monday, Project Veritas released audio of CNN President Jeff Zucker saying on his daily call to employees, “Let’s just stay focused on impeachment.”

