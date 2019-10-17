CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim AcostaJames (Jim) AcostaTrump attacks CNN’s Jeff Zucker on Twitter Fox rejects Biden request to not run Trump campaign ad CNN refuses to run Biden-Ukraine ad by Trump campaign MORE on Thursday offered his “thanks” to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Tensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties White House conducting probe into handling of Ukraine call transcript: report MORE after Mulvaney declined to answer a question during a press conference.

The reporter tweeted out to suggest that “Mulvaney refusing to take a question from CNN” during a press conference equated to a “badge of honor.”

Acosta sat in the front row as Mulvaney called on more than 20 reporters to ask him questions during the rare appearance in the White House briefing room.

Mulvaney refusing to take a question from CNN = badge of honor. Thanks Mick! — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 17, 2019

Acosta attempted to ask Mulvaney a question while the White House official was defending President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE‘s foreign policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What about the Bidens?” Acosta interjected.

“Excuse me, I’m talking to Mr. Karl,” Mulvaney said, referring to ABC News’s Jonathan Karl.

When the acting chief of staff called on another reporter, Acosta continued his question.

“What about the Bidens, though Mr. Mulvaney, did that come into consideration—” Acosta started.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know your name, but he’s being very rude,” Mulvaney said to the reporter he called on while referring to Acosta.

The White House correspondent also shouted after Mulvaney when he ended the conference, saying, “Why are you afraid of taking questions from CNN, sir?”

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defends @realDonaldTrump‘s foreign policy changes, shuts down @Acosta for “being very rude.” pic.twitter.com/UVD5XLn4vq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2019

Acosta and the White House have clashed in the past, including last year when the White House revoked Acosta’s press pass after he had a heated exchange with the president during a press conference.

The CNN reporter’s pass was restored after a federal district court judge ordered the White House to return the pass.