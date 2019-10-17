There are some people who are an inspiration to everyone around them. The way that they act and spread joy is one-of-a-kind.

Random acts of kindness are one of the greatest ways that joy and love is spread. One act can lead to a chain of generosity that many can benefit from.

A couple in Missouri went above and beyond when performing an act of kindness for their Cracker Barrel waitress. What they did has inspired so many people to pay it forward.

Gary and Roxann Tackett had only been living in Missouri a few months when they befriended a waitress at Cracker Barrel.

They had visited the restaurant a couple of times and were always happy with their service.

The waitress, Cindi Grady, lives with her disabled son. Her old blue car had makeshift windows of plastic wrap, and the hood was badly battered, held down with a ratchet strap.

The Tacketts noticed the car that Grady was driving, and decided to do something about it.

One day, a manager at the restaurant asked Grady to come outside.

She thought she was going to get in trouble, but instead, she found the Tacketts waiting for her.

Gary sparked up a conversation with Grady about her current car, and the waitress let out a groan.

Gary then led Grady out into the parking lot and stopped in front of a silver car with a red bow on top. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Grady when she realized what was happening.

“It’s beautiful,” said Grady. She couldn’t believe the generous gift she was being given.

One couple’s kind gesture inspired others to do the same.

When she told them of the story of her new car, Grady’s insurance agent and mechanic even waived their fees.

The Tackett’s daughter, Chelsea Todd, shared her parents’ story in a Facebook post. “My parents are the most generous, kind-hearted, loving people I know. I’m so proud to be their daughter,” she wrote.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.