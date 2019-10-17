https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/17/dallas-reporter-trump-crowd-beto-rally/

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke held his own rally Thursday to counter President Donald Trump’s Dallas event — and photos suggested he would face a much smaller crowd.

Dallas-Fort Worth CBS reporter Caroline Vandergriff posted a photo of O’Rourke’s fans beginning to gather outside the 6,350-seat Theatre at Grand Prairie, just a few hours before it was scheduled to start.

Vandergriff had posted a time-lapse video of the line for Trump’s rally in downtown Dallas some 2o hours earlier — over a full day prior to the event’s start time.

The crowd waiting to see Trump inspired the president himself to comment on the number of people standing in line, even camping on the street overnight to ensure their place in the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center.

O’Rourke was quick to respond, inviting people to join him at his counter-rally. (RELATED: Beto Finally Admits He Would Send Officers Door To Door To Enforce Gun Grab)

As the start time grew closer, the crowd at O’Rourke’s event picked up.

But so did the crowd outside the American Airlines Center.

O’Rourke has held counter-rallies when the president visited Texas before, with similar results.

