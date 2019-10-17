Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is making strides with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and is expected to meet with the group’s fundraising arm, making her and Joe Biden the only Democrat 2020 candidates to do so, according to Axios.

Warren is expected to meet with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Bold PAC on Thursday, following what many consider to be a solid debate performance on Tuesday evening.

According to Axios, much of the discussion will revolve around immigration reform – a topic that was virtually ignored at the CNN/New York Times-hosted Democrat debate in Westerville, Ohio.

“We want to make sure whoever the nominee is doesn’t waffle on this,” Bold PAC political director Gisel Aceves said, according to Axios.

“Our members are acutely aware of how important and consequential this election is obviously to the country, but also how the Hispanic community has been attacked by this administration,” Aceves added.

While some of the 38 CHC Bold PAC members have endorsed a 2020 candidate, the caucus as a whole has not. The fundraising wing has only met with one other candidate: former vice president Joe Biden. He reportedly met with the CHC Bold PAC during the summer, around the same time he was dominating national polls. However, the political landscape has drastically shifted since their meeting in July, with Warren steadily making her way to the top and leading Biden in several national and early primary and caucus state polls.

The Massachusetts senator has broadly outlined her vision for immigration reform, expressing support for a full open borders policy at the U.S.-Mexico border and vowing in a tweet this month to stop “unnecessarily” detaining illegal border crossers:

Too many immigrants have died in ICE custody. We need to ensure asylum seekers are welcomed, treated humanely, receive the medical care they need, and are not detained unnecessarily. I have a plan to rebuild a more humane immigration system. https://t.co/v3OZZHeGPd — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019

As Breitbart News reported:

Warren’s statement came in response to a report that a Cameroon national detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had died while in custody. Unmentioned, though, is that migrant deaths under the Trump administration are 20 percent lower than the rate of migrant deaths under former President Obama.

Warren’s essential call for open borders follows the speech she delivered to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union in September. She, inexplicably, told union members that granting amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States would be “good for all workers,” even though the move would “immediately drive up foreign competition in the labor market for America’s working and blue-collar class,” as Breitbart News noted.

“We need a pathway to citizenship for the people who are here and here to stay. They are our neighbors; they are our brothers and sisters. They are here,” Warren said during the speech.

“We need a path — not just for DREAMers — but also a path for grandmas, and for little kids, and for people who came here to work on farms, and for students who overstayed their visas. We need a path that is fair and achievable. Bring people out of the shadows,” she continued.

“It is good for all workers, and we need to get them into our unions,” she added.