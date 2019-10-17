On Thursday’s broadcast of his nationally syndicated radio show Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney following his press conference on Thursday.

Hannity said, “I just think half these people —Republicans too—what is Mulvaney even talking about? I just think he’s dumb, I really do. I don’t even think he knows what he’s talking about. That’s my take on it.”

He added, “You don’t need a chief of staff’s idiotic interpretation of things when the president and the president of Ukraine and everybody else can read it all themselves. That’s what’s amazing.”

