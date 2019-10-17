Fox News legal analyst Andrew NapolitanoAndrew Peter NapolitanoFox News legal analyst: Hunter Biden’s work overseas ‘looks bad, but none of it is criminal’ Shepard Smith leaving Fox News Barr met privately with Murdoch amid impeachment scrutiny: report MORE said Thursday that President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE‘s decision to host next year’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit at one of his golf properties in Florida was a “direct” and “profound” violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

“He has bought himself an enormous headache now with the choice of this. This is about as direct and profound a violation of the Emoluments Clause as one could create,” Napolitano said on the Fox Business Network while citing passages from the constitutional provision.

The Emoluments Clause, which bars federal officeholders from accepting payments from foreign countries, U.S. states or the federal government, has been cited by numerous Democrats and outside watchdog groups to call into question Trump’s use of his properties.

Several Democratic lawmakers have voiced outrage with the White House’s decision to host an international gathering at one of Trump’s properties.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for ‘Medicare for All’ in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook’s Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures’ tweets MORE (D-Mass.), a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said that the move represented “corruption, plain and simple” while House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) called the decision one of the clearest examples of “corruption” and violations of the Emoluments Clause thus far.

The latest criticism came after White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Tensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties White House conducting probe into handling of Ukraine call transcript: report MORE announced earlier Thursday that Trump would host the annual G-7 summit at his Miami-area Trump National Doral resort, saying that “this was by far and away the best choice” for an event that convenes leaders from around the world.

Mulvaney rejected the notion that holding the event at a Trump property represented a conflict of interest, asserting that the president would not profit from the gathering.

“There’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form,” Mulvaney said.

Napolitano dismissed Mulvaney’s argument, saying that the Emoluments Clause does not “address profits.”

“It addresses any present, as in a gift, any emolument, as in cash, of any kind… The purpose of the Emoluments Clause is to keep the president of the United States of America from profiting off of foreign money,” he said, adding that the framers of the Constitution were not concerned about Mulvaney’s argument.



“They were concerned about a gift or cash coming directly or indirectly to the president of the United States, even if it’s done at a loss,” he said. “Now, the president owns shares of stock in a corporation that is one of the owners of this, along with many other investors.

“He also owns shares of stock in the corporation that manages it. So those corporations will receive a great deal of money from foreign heads of state because this is there. That’s exactly what the emoluments clause was written to prohibit.”

Napolitano hasn’t shied from scrutinizing the president over certain legal issues. The former New Jersey Superior Court judge argued earlier this month that the president committed an impeachable offense during a July phone call in which he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE, a Democratic presidential candidate.

“That conversation manifested both criminal and impeachable behavior,” Napolitano said in a Fox News column.

Trump has faced consistent scrutiny from Democrats and watchdog groups over the frequent use of his properties during his presidency.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump Trump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) earlier this year accused Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause by “accepting and encouraging foreign governments to pay to stay at Trump resort properties without Congressional approval.”

The accusation came as Democrats expressed issues with Vice President Pence’s decision in September to stay at one of Trump’s properties during a visit to Ireland.