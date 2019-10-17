A school district in Georgia has rescinded rules they imposed to accommodate transgender students after receiving outcry from concerned parents, and some death threats.

A press release from the Pickens County School District on Wednesday said that they would be returning to their previous bathroom policies until they can consult with law enforcement.

“There have been many serious safety concerns raised in the past few days. School board members, staff, and students have been threatened due to the administration’s implementation of Adams vs. St. John’s County School District,” the statement read.

“There have been death threats, student harassment, and vandalism of school property,” they claimed.

“The District understands and acknowledges that it has the responsibility to protect its staff and students,” the statement added. “However, the District has concerns that it may not be able to meet these recently increased demands.”

Pickens County Superintendent Carlton Wilson told WSBTV that he had personally received what sounded like an implied threat.

WIlson claimed that someone told him, “You know, situations like this brings out crazy people from both sides and sometimes people die.”

Transgender students will now be asked to use a special single stall bathroom that was converted from faculty use.

Here’s a local news report about the decision:

[embedded content]

After threats, school board reverses decision to allow transgender students to use bathroom aligned



www.youtube.com

