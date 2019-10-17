Let’s be honest –Kamala Harris’ campaign is fading fast. She had her fifteen minutes of publicity after the Democrat debate in June when she called out Joe Biden for working with politicians with histories mired in segregation. She sold t-shirts and fundraised off speaking truth to power, or something.

Now, though, she’s polling behind Mayor Pete in the second tier of candidates at Rear Clear Politics. She’s falling, not rising in the polls. Even calling for the elimination of President Trump from Twitter hasn’t made the splash she hoped it would. Harris ran right into a buzzsaw when she called out Elizabeth Warren on the debate stage Tuesday night for not siding with her demand to de-platform Trump. Elizabeth played the role of an adult by saying no, she didn’t agree that Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended. She’s focused on replacing him in the White House. “I don’t just want to push Trump off Twitter, I want to push him out of the White House.”

Kamala Harris exposed herself as the authoritarian she is and that doesn’t bode well as a glimpse into how she would govern as president. As a lawyer and as a former top law enforcement officer in California, shouldn’t she be aware of the First Amendment in our country? It seems pretty basic to me.

A spat has popped up on Twitter between an aide to Kamala Harris and BuzzFeed. Katherine Miller, a reporter for BuzzFeed, tweeted out a little truth to power herself, so to speak, in the aftermath of the debate. An aide to Harris read the tweet and immediately proceeded to the pearl-clutching state. The aide turned to BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief, Ben Smith, to complain. No, really.

Katherine Miller tweeted, “Hard to know if last night harmed or helped Warren, but think all can come together and agree a debate highlight was Warren telling Kamala Harris no about banning Trump from Twitter then just continuing with her point in the manner of shrugging off a Greenpeace clipboard person.” I would have put that in tweet form but Miller deleted it.

Smith put the exchange out in his BuzzFeed newsletter. Mediaite has the exchange.

“hey i have talked to her directly a few times when she’s tweeted out stuff like this, and i told her i was glad she deleted this tweet, but this kind of stuff is just a really horrible look for you guys. frankly, it’s whiteness manifest,” the aide proclaimed. “if kamala shrugged off a warren critique of how she wasn’t with her on Facebook, we’d get raked and she would get lauded as taking on corporate power. the blithe mockery here of kamala, while lauding warren’s style, is just not up to par. i say this to you just to be super frank and because i really like your guys’ work, the platform, and your reporters. we work well together across the board. but this is a bit problematic.”

Imagine being so desperate to create a stir in the press that a campaign aide has to object to a reporter’s tweet and then call the reporter’s editor-in-chief a racist. “It’s whiteness manifest.” What? Perpetual victimhood isn’t a good look for a female candidate trying to project strength. She is woman, hear her whine.

Ben Smith responded exactly as he should have responded. “Do you seriously not have real problems? This text makes me think you are totally, totally unready for an actual presidential campaign.”

Reporters agreed with Smith’s response.

Wow, shocked to see a Kamala Harris aide policing someone’s tweets and trying to get them in trouble with their boss. https://t.co/6yiLZL18eQ — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) October 17, 2019

A lot of this might be explained by the fact that much of her staff are leftovers from the Clinton campaign. https://t.co/ihngBaeaAu — Ed Cara (@EdCara4) October 17, 2019

I noted the reference from one reporter to the aide’s passive-aggressive text to Smith.

This is such a classic line: “I say this to you just … because I really like your guys’ work, the platform, and your reporters” https://t.co/Uto0LWPBAu — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 17, 2019

Katherine Miller hasn’t changed her mind, though she deleted the original tweet. Good.

Anyway, still think that Warren “no” was pretty funny https://t.co/PZIIhyWIkE — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) October 17, 2019

It was funny. Twitter cop isn’t a good look for any presidential candidate.