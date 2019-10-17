A 911 dispatch call revealed new details on an incident that left two children in Pennsylvania dead as officials still haven’t released the cause or manner of death of the children.

Last month, Pennsylvania woman Lisa R. Snyder called 911 after her 8-year-old son, Conner, and 4-year-old daughter, Brinley, were found hanging from a dog leash line, TribLive reported.

“She mentioned that the 8-year-old has been bullied and has made threats of doing this, but didn’t want to go alone,” the dispatcher said. “At this time, it should just be the mother and the two children on the scene.”

The deaths of the two children are under investigation. The children were found hanging in the basement of a home at around 4:30 p.m.

The woman told the news outlet: “At this point, I am not ready to make any public comments.”

Meanwhile, officials said that an autopsy conducted last week didn’t reveal a cause of death. (Google Maps)

After Snyder called 911, a medical helicopter was sent to the scene before the two children were taken to a nearby hospital. They passed away about three days later, according to the report.

In the case, police have served search warrants for cellphones, a gaming console, computers, and for a dog.

“The eight-year-old victim is known to play video games and view various internet websites utilizing the X-Box gaming console,” one warrant stated.

The Reading Eagle reported that the two were found on opposite ends of a plastic-coated dog leash in the basement.

Two chairs were taken from the home’s dining room and were found tipped over next to the pair, the report said.

Snyder also had a 17-year-old son living in the home, and he told police shat Conner would often play video games and would surf the Internet via his Xbox.

Troopers also seized copies of medical records and hospital toxicology testing done on the children prior to their deaths, the Eagle reported.

“Whenever we are dealing with the unnatural death of a child, it is very emotionally troubling to all of us,” Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams told the Eagle on Sept. 30. “I believe to have two children perish in the same incident really compounds our concerns and we are looking forward to having some answers. But we need to take our time to determine exactly what happened.”

Other details about the case are not clear.

Anyone with information should call the district attorney’s office at 610-478-6000 or the state police at 610-562-6885.

