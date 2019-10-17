Helen Hunt was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after the vehicle she was traveling in flipped over during a collision, police confirmed to E! News.

The 56-year-old actress was riding in the back of a black SUV when the incident took place in Los Angeles.

Video footage published by TMZ shows the SUV getting T-boned by another white vehicle before rolling over. Neither of the vehicles appeared to have slowed down or stopped at an intersection moments before the accident, but a police investigation later revealed no crime had been committed.

Hunt and several others were taken to a nearby hospital. The actress was allegedly complaining about pain when she was transported in a stable condition to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but it was later confirmed that she had not sustained any major injuries.

Hunt was released a few hours later but was shaken by the accident, a rep told TMZ. There have been no reports on what condition the others involved in the accident are in.

Hunt is known for her role in the popular sitcom “Mad About You,” which aired from 1992 to 1999. Now she is filming a reboot of the television series alongside original costar Paul Reiser.

It was something they had been wanting to do for ages.

“The dream is to get to do it,” she told People. “I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot, or no reboot we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other.”