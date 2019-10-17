An embarrassing video supposedly supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Native American heritage has been scrubbed from the presidential hopeful’s Twitter page.

A year ago Tuesday, Warren posted results of a DNA test that she took in an attempt to shake the damaging “Fauxcahontas” branding routinely echoed by President Donald Trump for her apparently fraudulent claims to having Native American heritage. For decades, Warren clung to her claims to Native American heritage, citing high cheekbones and family recipes and stories passed down over generations.

The DNA test showed that the senator is as little as 1/1,024th Native American, which is less Native American than the average European-American, according to a comprehensive study. In other words, the DNA test proved her critics correct, so much so that Warren had to apologize to the Cherokee Nation for calling herself Native American.

The GOP celebrated the anniversary of Warren’s self-own with a blog post calling the Democrat a “fraud,” as highlighted by The Washington Free Beacon.

Happy Anniversary, Fauxcahontas! A year ago today, in a spectacular failure to placate the criticism that she lied about her heritage, Elizabeth Warren took a DNA test and we learned this gem: She was 1/1024th Native American. https://t.co/3wb4Fquvsj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2019

Within the blog post, the GOP embedded a video-tweet from Warren bragging about her alleged Native American ancestry that was supposedly supported by her DNA test.

“My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of [Donald Trump]’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry,” the Democrat captioned the video via Twitter.

But by Wednesday, Warren had deleted the tweet.

The Free Beacon obtained the video before the candidate had it deleted (view below).

In the five-minute video, Warren shows clips of Trump and other Republicans mocking her as the “fake Pocahontas” and “Fauxcahontas” while her family members vouch for her Native American claims. This is before she brags about taking a DNA test and calls a professor of genetics to confirm her Native American ancestry. “The facts suggest you absolutely have a Native American ancestor in your pedigree,” the professor tells a pleased Warren over the phone.

But while being as little as 1/1,024th Native American cut it for Warren, it didn’t quite do so with the general public. Warren quickly moved into damage control mode for posting the video.

The GOP blog post highlighted the senator’s past year spent covering her tracks “following her disastrous DNA fiasco”:

The Cherokee Nation responded to her DNA test saying it was “useless to determine tribal citizenship.”

She attempt apologize for the “harm” she caused by lying about her heritage.

Contrary to what Harvard Law said, Warren admitted she wasn’t a “person of color.

She deleted the “fact squad” section on her “Heritage” from her campaign website.

“Bottom line,” the post concluded, “Elizabeth Warren lying about her heritage in order to claim minority status at a critical point in her career is emblematic of the larger problem with her and her candidacy: She is a fraud through and through.”

As reported by The New York Times last year, Cherokee Nation spokeswoman Julie Hubbard confirmed Warren had a “brief and private” phone call apology with the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation Bill John Baker.

“I understand that she apologized for causing confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and the harm that has resulted,” said Hubbard. “The chief and secretary of state appreciate that she has reaffirmed that she is not a Cherokee Nation citizen or a citizen of any tribal nation.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Warren’s DNA sparked outrage from the Cherokee Nation. “Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Warren’s DNA Test/Native American Heritage Video Her campaign has tried to scrub the video from the internet. https://t.co/xCah6oLSLT pic.twitter.com/GeOXpHzbig — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 16, 2019