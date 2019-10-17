ADVERTISEMENT “The Committee is engaged in oversight activity to examine whether federal official—including the President—are making decisions in the country’s best interest and not for their own financial gain,” the committee’s lawyers wrote in a motion filed Wednesday night.

“Further, the House is now engaged in an impeachment investigation against President Trump, which is advancing on an expedited basis, and information received in response to the Mazars subpoena could be highly relevant to that inquiry as well.”

The motion comes just days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld the Oversight Committee’s subpoena of the financial firm Mazars, in a sweeping victory for the House Democrats. The subpoena was issued earlier this year prior to the launch of the impeachment inquiry.

A three-judge panel on the circuit court ruled on Friday that Mazars would have to turn over eight years worth of Trump’s financial records to the House committee. Trump’s lawyers have a period following the ruling during which they could ask that the case be reconsidered by the full circuit court.

The motion on Wednesday asked the court to forego that period and enforce the subpoena immediately or at least to shorten the period in which Trump can ask for the decision to be reviewed. The filing said that Trump’s lawyers have made clear that they intend to fight the motion.