I wrote here about the riot that occurred in downtown Minneapolis during and after President Trump’s rally last Thursday night. Trump supporters were assaulted, their vehicles were blocked, police officers and police horses were attacked, and so on. This video, filmed by Alpha News, shows how violent and disgusting the “protest” by liberal Democrats was:

[embedded content]

You might think that in the aftermath of such appalling lawlessness, mainstream Democratic politicians would rush to denounce the violence. In fact, to my knowledge, not a single Minnesota Democrat has criticized what you saw in that video. At least one Democratic legislator, Aisha Gomez, participated in the riot, and several others tweeted their support for it. And Ilhan Omar, the darling of Minnesota’s Democratic Party, expressed regret that she wasn’t taking part in the riot along with Rep. Gomez:

Wish I was there last night to stand with you sis @RepAishaGomez, thank you for holding it down for all of us last night. We love you and remember, love trumps hate! https://t.co/mhKMF9UzBm — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2019

While not a single Democrat has condemned the lawless violence that liberals perpetrated in the streets of Minneapolis, they have heaped vicious vituperation on the Trump supporters who peacefully and happily participated in the Target Center rally. Which leads one to wonder: is there, anymore, any such thing as a moderate Democrat?

One last thing: some of the victims of the liberals’ violence are interested in suing the parties responsible, potentially including organizers of the violence and public officials who may have been implicated. If you recognize any of the criminals shown in the video, please send information to [email protected]