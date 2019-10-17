Actress Jennifer Aniston admitted she had spent some time on Instagram before she officially joined.

Aniston opened up about her decision to join the photo sharing app during Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy Kimmel asked the “Friends” actress why she was joining Instagram.

“I don’t know,” she responded. However, she did reveal she had been on the app before.

“It was a stalker account,” Aniston said, when Kimmel asked her about a previous account she had. “When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the, sort of, social media pool.”

Aniston joining Instagram broke the latest record for shortest time to reach one million followers, Kimmel said. The previous record was held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aniston beat it by 29 minutes.

I am so happy that Aniston has finally joined Instagram. It totally makes sense that she would have made a fake account. Social media is so addicting. Even if you don’t want to share your own photos, you always want to know what everyone else is doing.