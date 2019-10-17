Musician Kacey Musgraves admitted she once wrote two songs after taking a dose of LSD.

Musgraves, 31, opened up about the inspiration behind some of her biggest songs in an interview with W Magazine published Tuesday.

The country singer admitted the ideas behind songs such as “Slow Burn” and “Mother” came from time spent on hallucinogens.

[embedded content]

“I was sitting on the porch, you know, having a good, easy, zen time,” Musgraves explained in a video shared by the magazine Wednesday. “I wrote it down on my phone, and then wrote the songs the next day with a sober mind.”

“Oh, What A World” is also mentioned in the article as being inspired by her trip.

"It opens your mind in a lot of ways," Musgraves said about LSD. "It doesn't have to be scary. People in the professional worlds are using it, and it's starting to become an option for therapy. Isn't that crazy?"

If LSD is what helps Musgraves make music that is as ground breaking as the country music she produced, then that’s definitely crazy.

You’ve gotta admit, whatever Musgraves is doing is definitely working for her.