Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a stunning turquoise and gold pants and top combo during her fourth day in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve shalwar kameez that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William while visiting the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

She completed the look with loose hair that was covered by a matching scarf and nothing on her feet.

Earlier in the day, the duchess shined in a gorgeous white embroidered floral tunic and pants combo when she and the duke arrived in Lahore during their multiple-day trip to the country.

She completed the great look with loose hair and cream-colored high heels.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Badshahi Mosque, the most iconic Islamic site in Lahore, set in the heart of the Walled City. #RoyalVisitPakistan,” one of the tweets from Kensington Palace read, along with a few great snaps from the day’s events.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Badshahi Mosque, the most iconic Islamic site in Lahore, set in the heart of the Walled City. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/qinWcFoeib — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2019

At the National Cricket Academy in Lahore @TheRealPCB, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a match with children participating in the @BritishCouncil’s DOSTI programme. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/bOvF5osDtc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2019

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted before.