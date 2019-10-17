https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/17/kate-middleton-turquoise-top-pants-pakistan/

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a stunning turquoise and gold pants and top combo during her fourth day in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve shalwar kameez that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William while visiting the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the look with loose hair that was covered by a matching scarf and nothing on her feet.

Earlier in the day, the duchess shined in a gorgeous white embroidered floral tunic and pants combo when she and the duke arrived in Lahore during their multiple-day trip to the country.(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair and cream-colored high heels.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Badshahi Mosque, the most iconic Islamic site in Lahore, set in the heart of the Walled City. #RoyalVisitPakistan,” one of the tweets from Kensington Palace read, along with a few great snaps from the day’s events.

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

