The parents of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old who was killed by the wife of a U.S. diplomat who as driving on the wrong side of the road in England, said Thursday they felt as if they were in an “ambush” when they were pressed by President Donald Trump to meet their son’s killer in the Oval Office.

“We didn’t know what we were hoping for,” the boy’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told CNN’s “New Day.” ” We were called at such short notice.”

She said she and her husband, Tim Dunn, were doing an interview one minute and the next, their family spokesman, Radd Sieger, got a phone call asking them to go to the White House as soon as possible.

“We didn’t know who we were seeing,” she said. “We were just told it was a senior official.”

Trump was “very welcoming,” she said, and “very calm,” but it wasn’t long before he told them that the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, was in the next room and asked if they’d be willing to meet her.

Charles said she thinks the meeting was arranged so that the White House could try to intimidate her and her husband into meeting Sacoolas on U.S. soil, in a “controlled environment, not just for us but for her as well.

“She’s clearly traumatized,” Charles said. “She’s a mom. She doesn’t know how we feel because she still has her children. She’s robbed us of one of ours, and she’s robbed our twin of his twinship. But we are still willing to meet her, but with therapists and mediators like we’ve been saying all along. We all need to be prepared for that.

Sieger, though, called the move an “ambush” and described the president’s aides as “henchmen.”

“There was no sort of thought about what these people were going through,” Sieger said.”You do that in a controlled environment, not in the Oval Office with the cameras and henchmen snarling at us and big Secret Service people. I mean, it was terrifying.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, told Fox News later Thursday that Trump was “the one calming everybody down” and “didn’t pressure anybody. He doesn’t do that in those situations. He is a father. He is a grandfather. He understands this type of sadness. He talks to people across the country who have lost loved ones in tragedies. This is no different.”