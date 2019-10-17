http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nozDv-YQAwo/

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in Dallas, Texas.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of Trump’s North Texas rally.

All times eastern.

8:05 PM: Trump about to take the stage:

7:35 PM: Packed crowd getting ready for the main event.

Trump v. Beto:

Huge crowds as always for a Trump event:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...