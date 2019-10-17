A boy in Eudora, Kansas, will be the coolest kid on the block this Halloween thanks to a non-profit group that builds costumes for children in wheelchairs.

John Pittman, 11, is a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team and his mother, Dawn, said he wanted this year’s costume to reflect that.

“This is a special opportunity for John to just be like everybody else,” she said. “You know, every kid wants a cool costume that reflects the things that they enjoy doing.”

Thanks to Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes, his will stand out from all the rest.

“John’s personality is over the top, and the costume is over-the-top cool,” said the boy’s father, Dustin.

John’s foam costume was designed to look exactly like Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and features lights, a Bluetooth speaker and Jumbotron.

Lon Davis, the group’s founder, began making the costumes in his garage in Olathe, Kansas, when his son, Reese, asked for something cool to wear on Halloween after a cancerous tumor left him with limited mobility in his legs.

Davis stated:

And come Halloween, I made him a Wall-E costume that fit around his wheelchair. It was a huge hit. Since then, he’s challenged me to come up with even bigger and more elaborate costumes every year. Not only does he absolutely love this, but newspapers and websites began picking up his pictures and sharing them. That’s what put the wheels in motion. Requests quickly started coming in from all over the country, and Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes was born. Today, this non-profit organization is dedicated to building costumes for kids in walkers and wheelchairs, free of charge to the families, made possible due to the kindness of over 100 volunteers around the nation and donations to help cover the costs.

Davis said the first costume he made helped other children feel more comfortable around his son.

“It was actually the icebreaker that suddenly made all the other kids realize he’s just like us,” he recalled.

The non-profit’s website stated that it has since built costumes with themes ranging from Toy Story to Star Wars with the help of over 100 volunteers and donations that help cover the cost.

“Just sent one to Hawaii, and that was for a Black Hawk helicopter for a little girl,” Davis said.

The Rockin’ & Rollin’ Costumes website invited anyone who wishes to take part in their efforts to join them.

“We’re excited for what the future may hold. Come along with us. And help us make a child’s dream come true,” the site concluded.