Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, a Democrat and Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died at Johns Hopkins Hospital, media reported early on Oct. 17.

Cummings died at the age of 68 due to complications from longstanding health challenges, according to a statement from his office.

Previous reports by The Associated Press said he was having a medical procedure that would keep him away from congress for about a week.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Cummings was previously hospitalized for heart and knee issues. His office has declined to comment.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led multiple investigations into President Donald Trump’s governmental dealings.

NTD staff, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.