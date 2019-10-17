Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, died at 68 at Johns Hopkins Hospital early Thursday as a result of complications from longstanding health challenges, his office said in a statement.

He was the chairman of the House Committee Oversight and Government Reform, one of the major congressional committees involved in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday afternoon that Cummings had not returned to his office as expected following a medical procedure. It has not been disclosed what sort of procedure Cumming’s underwent.

His office did not respond to the Sun’s requests for comment at the time.

Cummings also missed a committee hearing regarding statehood for Washington, D.C., on Sept. 19 as a result of his ongoing health issues. (RELATED: Elijah Cummings’s Wife Used Her Charity To Pay Her For-Profit Company, Documents Show)

Cummings was elected to Congress in 1996 and represents a portion of Baltimore. He was previously an attorney and a state lawmaker.

