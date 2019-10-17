Former Defense secretary James MattisJames Norman MattisTrump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ War of words at the White House Trump calls Mattis ‘world’s most overrated general’ over ISIS comments MORE responded to the President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE calling him “the world’s most overrated general” during a meeting with Congressional leaders Wednesday.

“I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the greatest, the world’s most overrated,” Mattis told the audience at the Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner Thursday. Mattis was the keynote speaker at the 74th annual event.

“I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me,” Mattis continued.

But Mattis didn’t stop there with his jabs at the president.

“And you do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories,” he joked.

“I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the most overrated general,” Mattis says. “I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me.” pic.twitter.com/Hzpe5lUeje — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2019

Trump reportedly called Mattis “the world’s most overrated general,”during a tense meeting Wednesday with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi fires back after Trump ‘meltdown’: ‘We have to pray for his health’ 5 big wins in US-China trade pact Trump defends ‘crime buster’ Giuliani amid reported probe MORE (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump Trump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) among others. Schumer reportedly read a quote from Mattis’s Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press,” during which he warned that “ISIS will resurge” if the U.S. does not keep forces in northern Syria.

Trump pulled troops from the area last week.

“He wasn’t tough enough,” Trump reportedly said at the Wednesday meeting. “I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take two years. I captured them in one month.”

Trump called Streep “one of the most over-rated” actresses in Hollywood” in a tweet after his election, after Streep criticized Trump in a speech at the Golden Globes.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017