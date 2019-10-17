ADVERTISEMENT “I believe it’s important that we make a strong forward-looking strategic statement. For that reason my preference would be for something even stronger than the resolution that the House passed yesterday which has some serious weaknesses,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

The House passed its resolution formally opposing Trump’s troop draw back in northern Syria and urging Turkey to end its military incursion in a 354-60 vote.

But McConnell argued that the House resolution was too “narrowly drafted,” didn’t address Sunni Arab or Christian communities in Syria and was too “backward-looking.”

“It is curiously silent on the issue of whether to actually sustain a U.S. military presence in Syria, perhaps to spare Democrats from having to go on record on this question. So my first preference is for something stronger than the House resolution,” he added.

McConnell’s comments come as lawmakers are weighing how to respond to Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey’s military incursion.

McConnell has not yet said what, if any, legislation he will bring to the floor amid fierce bipartisan backlash to Trump’s strategy. McConnell, during a leadership press conference on Wednesday, called Trump’s decision a “mistake.”

He predicted on Thursday that “many of us will have much more to say on the subject very soon.”

“I look forward to continuing to engage with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we chart the right course,” he added.