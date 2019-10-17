The odds grew Thursday that Ken Cuccinelli, now Acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS), will soon be named secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Asked by Newsmax about reports he had objected to stalwart conservative and illegal immigration hardliner Cuccinelli assuming the helm at DHS, Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney flatly replied they were untrue.

“I think Ken would be good at the job,” said Mulvaney, who answered our question during a nationally televised briefing at the White House.

Earlier on Thursday, Politico reported Mulvaney “has reservations about Cuccinelli, a former state senator and attorney general in Virginia whose past comments on social issues, including rhetoric criticized as anti-LGBT, gives Mulvaney ‘heartburn,'” according to a top DHS official.

President Donald Trump is expected to appoint a successor to recently resigned DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan by the weekend.

