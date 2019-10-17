Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has yet to provide a detailed funding plan for her Medicare for All program because determining a price tag is difficult to figure out, though some health experts have an idea of what would work, reports NBC News.

According to liberal think tank Urban Institute, a full scale “Medicare for All” program is the costliest of healthcare proposals at $34 trillion over a decade.

Robert Pollin, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts who has conducted cost estimates, says federal spending would bump up to $2.9 trillion a year.

Pollin’s study was funded by the National Nurses United, which has backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and supports Medicare-for-All. His plan calls for eliminating 19% of total healthcare spending, with 9% of savings coming from reducing administrative costs.

“It’s easy to design a system in which middle-class households will pay less, because the system costs less,” Pollin said. “The other stuff is details.”

Federal spending on healthcare under current law is $1.3 trillion.

Warren’s campaign Wednesday said the Massachusetts lawmaker was “reviewing the revenue options suggested by the 2016 Bernie campaign along with other revenue options. But she will only support pay-fors that meet the principles she has laid out in multiple debates,” according to CNN.