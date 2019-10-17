NBC News correspondent Geoff Bennett was shoved by the attorney of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland while attempting to ask a question outside the Capitol on Thursday, prompting an immediate protest from the reporter.

“As a respected attorney, I am sure you understand how the free press works,” Bennett said to Sondland attorney Robert Luskin after the lawyer placed his hands on the reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luskin relented, allowing Bennett to approach Sondland.

WATCH: @GeoffRBennett reminds a man how the free press works after the man puts his hands on him while he tries to question Amb. Sondland ahead of Sondland’s testimony before Congress this morning. https://t.co/osbGeHGPJX pic.twitter.com/Hzhr966SbP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 17, 2019

“Can you say definitively there was no quid pro quo?” Bennett asked the U.S diplomat.

“I am not giving any comment until my testimony. Thanks,” Sondland replied.

“Why was it important for you to show up here today?” Bennett pressed.

“It is always important to show up when Congress calls,” the ambassador answered.

Sondland appeared before House impeachment investigators on Thursday amid a look into President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE‘s interactions with Ukraine.

A statement of Sondland’s opening remarks showed the diplomat was planning to say that President Trump had directed administration officials to work with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses Sondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Top US diplomat William Taylor scheduled to testify in impeachment probe MORE.