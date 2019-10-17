Almost one million children will be prevented from automatically qualifying for a free school lunch under a proposed new rule by the Trump administration, Business Insider is reporting.

The news outlet, in a story posted Thursday, attributed the figure to an analysis by the Department of Agriculture.

Under proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the food stamp program, 982,000 children will not be automatically certified to receive the free school meals.

According to Business Insider, the administration is looking to close loopholes in the food stamps program that allow children to get free lunches even if their parents earn above the official poverty level.

The Business Insider noted the threshold for being considered in poverty is an income of $25,000 for a family of four. However, some families have been claiming food stamps despite early up to $50,000, the USDA analysis said.

Forty-five percent of the 982,000 schoolchildren would be eligible for free school meals if their parents or guardians went through an application process, Business Insider noted. The remaining 55% would have to pay for school meals.

The total number of children impacted by the proposed change is nearly double an initial estimate of 500,000, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, 130,000 people already have filed public comments with the USDA — most of them opposed to the rule change, the Times reported.