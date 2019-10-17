One of the ironies of contemporary politics is that Democrats and the press (to repeat) maintain a constant hysteria over President Trump’s “lies,” most of which are simply disagreements, while their own utterances bear little or no resemblance to the truth. A case in point is Ilhan Omar, Minnesota’s far-left Squad member. Omar, like all of her fellow Democrats, constantly accuses President Trump of “lying.” Here is one of many examples:

In other words, he lies. A lot. That’s it. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/176UhJvuLi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 15, 2019

But check out this Omar tweet:

Let these facts sink in:

-The 1% is paying less in taxes than everyone else.

-27 million Americans don’t have health insurance. We can address both issues by taxing the wealthy to fund #MedicareForAll. Let’s get it done when we get back to Washington. https://t.co/T7PZ2SFAhR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2019

“The 1% is paying less in taxes than anyone else”? This is idiotic. The IRS says that the top 1.2 percent of income tax returns account for 51.5% of all individual income taxes paid. This is more than double the 1%’s share of national income. Top income earners pay far more than their fair share.

Is is possible that Ilhan Omar does not understand how absurdly progressive our income tax system has become? In fact, the U.S. has the most progressive personal income tax system of any developed country, as we pointed out here and earlier. Our personal tax system is more progressive than Sweden’s, more progressive than the U.K.’s, more progressive than Denmark’s, more progressive than Norway’s. Zimbabwe might have a more progressive tax system, I don’t know.

I think it is almost inconceivable that someone who has served in the Minnesota House of Representatives and in Congress does not know how progressive America’s tax system is. She can’t possibly be unaware that the vast majority of Americans are, to one degree or another, free riders, coasting (and in many cases receiving checks) on the coattails of the top 1% or 5% or 10% of income earners. If she is that ill-informed, she should be recalled. But I think more likely, she is secure in the knowledge that no news source in the United States, let alone her district, wants to expose her left-wing lies.