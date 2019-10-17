Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulCheney unveils Turkey sanctions legislation CNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump isolated amid Syria furor | Pompeo, Pence to visit Turkey in push for ceasefire | Turkish troops advance in Syria | Graham throws support behind Trump’s sanctions MORE (R-Ky.) blocked an effort to bring a House-passed resolution formally breaking with President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE’s Syria strategy up for a vote.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi fires back after Trump ‘meltdown’: ‘We have to pray for his health’ 5 big wins in US-China trade pact Trump defends ‘crime buster’ Giuliani amid reported probe MORE (D-N.Y.) tried to get consent Thursday to bring up the resolution, arguing that “we’re in real trouble.”

“The most important thing we can do right now is send President Trump a message that Congress, the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans, demand he reverse course,” Schumer said.

The resolution passed the House on Wednesday by a wide margin in 354-60 vote. All 60 votes against the resolution came from Republicans. Under Senate rules any one senator can try to set up a vote on a bill. But because that requires unanimous consent, any one senator can block it.

It also calls on Turkey to end its military action, calls on the United States to protect the Kurds and calls on the White House “to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Schumer added on Thursday that he will try again to pass the resolution and argued that Paul’s decision could risk American lives.

“I think that’s a horrible decision. I think it could well risk the lives of Americans down the road,” he said. “I think it will certainly risk the lives of many more Kurds who are our allies.”