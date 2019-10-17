Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulCheney unveils Turkey sanctions legislation CNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump isolated amid Syria furor | Pompeo, Pence to visit Turkey in push for ceasefire | Turkish troops advance in Syria | Graham throws support behind Trump’s sanctions MORE (R-Ky.) blocked an effort to bring a House-passed resolution formally breaking with President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE’s Syria strategy up for a vote.
Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi fires back after Trump ‘meltdown’: ‘We have to pray for his health’ 5 big wins in US-China trade pact Trump defends ‘crime buster’ Giuliani amid reported probe MORE (D-N.Y.) tried to get consent Thursday to bring up the resolution, arguing that “we’re in real trouble.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“The most important thing we can do right now is send President Trump a message that Congress, the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans, demand he reverse course,” Schumer said.
Under Senate rules any one senator can try to set up a vote on a bill. But because that requires unanimous consent, any one senator can block it.
Paul, a libertarian-leaning GOP senator, objected to Schumer’s request for a vote, arguing that he was trying to sidestep the Constitution.
“He should come to the floor and say that we are ready to declare war. We are ready to authorize force, and we are going to stick our troops in the middle of this messy, messy, five-sided civil war where we would be ostensibly opposed to the Turkish government that has made an incursion,” Paul argued.
Paul argued that the House-passed resolution would also do “nothing to fix the problem” and said he was offering a countering proposal that would also stop arms sales to Turkey.
The resolution — sponsored by Reps. Eliot EngelEliot Lance EngelOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs War of words at the White House House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria pullout MORE (D-N.Y.) and Michael McCaulMichael Thomas McCaulOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs War of words at the White House Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ during Syria meeting, top Democrats say MORE (R-Texas) in the House and Sens. Bob MenendezRobert (Bob) MenendezHouse to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s Syria pullback Rand Paul calls for probe of Democrats over Ukraine letter Senators ask Treasury to probe Brazilian meatpacker with major US footprint MORE (D-N.J.) and Todd YoungTodd Christopher YoungWar of words at the White House Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ during Syria meeting, top Democrats say House to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s Syria pullback MORE (R-Ind.) in the Senate — “opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.”
It also calls on Turkey to end its military action, calls on the United States to protect the Kurds and calls on the White House “to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”
“I think that’s a horrible decision. I think it could well risk the lives of Americans down the road,” he said. “I think it will certainly risk the lives of many more Kurds who are our allies.”