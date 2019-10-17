Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiLawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump Trump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted out a video of Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano Andrew Peter NapolitanoFox News legal analyst: Hunter Biden’s work overseas ‘looks bad, but none of it is criminal’ Shepard Smith leaving Fox News Barr met privately with Murdoch amid impeachment scrutiny: report MORE slamming President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE‘s decision to host next year’s Group of 7 (G-7) Summit at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.

“The Constitution is clear: the President cannot accept gifts or payments from foreign governments. No one is above the law,” Pelosi wrote in her tweet.

The accompanying Fox News video segment in her tweet featured Napolitano, who called Trump’s move a violation of the Emoluments Clause.

“The purpose of the Emoluments Clause is to keep the President of the United States of America from profiting off of foreign money … not in the campaign, but in some event or entity that he controls or is running,” Napolitano told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

“This is about as direct and profound a violation of the Emoluments Clause as one could create,” Napolitano also said.

The Constitution is clear: the President cannot accept gifts or payments from foreign governments. No one is above the law. #EmolumentsClause

Other Democrats have condemned Trump’s move to host next year’s G-7 summit at one his resorts.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted earlier in the day "this is corruption, plain and simple."

This is corruption, plain and simple.