Top congressional Democrats lashed out President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE for agreeing to drop recently announced sanctions against Turkey as part of a ceasefire agreement announced Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump Trump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi fires back after Trump ‘meltdown’: ‘We have to pray for his health’ 5 big wins in US-China trade pact Trump defends ‘crime buster’ Giuliani amid reported probe MORE (D-N.Y.) said Trump “is flailing” and that he agreed not to implement sanctions against Turkey for a “sham ceasefire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President’s decision to reverse sanctions against Turkey for brutally attacking our Kurdish partners in exchange for a sham ceasefire seriously undermines the credibility of America’s foreign policy and sends a dangerous message to our allies and adversaries alike that our word cannot be trusted,” the two added in a joint statement.

Vice President Pence announced on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed to halt Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours in order to allow Kurdish forces known as the YPG to evacuate. The agreement will also maintain a “permanent cease-fire” once the evacuation is complete.

In exchange, Trump will lift the sanctions on Turkey he imposed this week and not impose further sanctions, Pence said.

The announcement was the latest twist in a days-long political battle between Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Members in both parties fiercely criticized his decision earlier this month to pull back U.S. troops from northern Syria, paving the way for the Turkish invasion.

Schumer and Pelosi added on Thursday that Erdoğan had “given up nothing,” while Trump “has given him everything.”

“ISIS is still a threat, certainly now more than before President Trump gave Erdogan the green light to invade Syria,” they said.

“The only beneficiaries of the President’s policies are our adversaries: ISIS, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinSusan Rice blasts Trump as ‘total sell-out’ for saying Kurds are ‘more of a terrorist threat’ than ISIS Trump adviser heads to Turkey ahead of Pence to urge cease-fire Five unintended consequences of Trump’s Syria withdrawal MORE and Iran. Today’s decision further makes the argument that President Trump doesn’t see Putin as the danger he is to our country,” they continued.

News of the ceasefire was met with skepticism, and in some cases outright criticism, on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyWar of words at the White House GOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could ‘backfire’ Club for Growth to run ads in Utah attacking Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ MORE (R-Utah) ripped the administration in a floor speech, adding that the ceasefire was “far from a victory.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenCheney unveils Turkey sanctions legislation Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria pullout MORE (D-Md.), who introduced a sanctions bill with Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCheney unveils Turkey sanctions legislation Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs War of words at the White House MORE (R-S.C.) earlier Thursday, pledged that they would continue to push for their bill.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyBacklash erupts at video depicting Trump killing media, critics Congress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds Administration to give ‘top secret’ briefing on Syria amid pushback MORE (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added that “this essentially gives Erdogan everything he wants.”

“This isn’t a diplomatic victory,” he added. “It’s the capstone on Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds.”