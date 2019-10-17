The United States and Turkey have reached a deal to temporarily suspend Ankara’s incursion into northern Syria, Vice President Pence announced Thursday.

Turkey will suspend its operations for 120 hours to allow Kurdish YPG fighters to withdraw from a designated safe zone along the Turkish and Syrian border.

“Today the United States and Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire in Syria, in order to allow from YPG forces to withdraw from the safe zone for 120 hours,” Pence said following more than five hours of negotiations between a U.S. delegation and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

DEVELOPING