Pro Football Focus thinks quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first person picked in the 2020 NFL draft.

PFF released a mock draft Wednesday, and had the LSU superstar as the first guy off of the board to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Well, Alabama fans damn sure aren’t going to like the fact Burrow is listed ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He’s not just listed ahead of him, but Tua doesn’t go until 10th overall in the mock from PFF.

There might honestly be a riot in Tuscaloosa when they see this mock draft. The idea of Tua not going first overall to Alabama fans is pretty much a declaration of war.

Do I think Burrow should be the first overall pick in the draft? I’m honestly not sure. He has looked damn good this season for the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, Burrow’s incredible level of domination is one of the biggest storylines in all of college sports.

He’s just torching defenses on a regular basis.

There’s still no guarantee that means he’s a surefire NFL prospect. There’s nothing that can guarantee that. How many guys have we seen hyped to the ceiling coming out of college and then do nothing in the NFL?

There are countless examples. That’s not to say Burrow falls into that category, but let’s not crown the man after half of a season.

[embedded content]

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you think Burrow can be the top pick in the 2020 draft. It’ll be interesting to hear what you all have to say.