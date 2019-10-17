Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is topping presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in support among Democrat college students, the latest College Pulse/Chegg Election tracker results show.

College Pulse and Chegg surveyedover 1,500 college students weekly in order to get a finger on the pulse of the presidential preferences of college students across the country. The results, based on Democrat and Democratic-leaning undergraduates, are updated once a week.

Students were asked, “Regardless of who you may support in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, who would you most like to be the Democratic nominee for President?”

The latest update, on October 15, showed Warren leaping to first place with 32 percent to Sanders’ 27 percent. This is significant, as Sanders has dominated as the frontrunner since the tracker’s formal launch in March. On March 26, Warren only had six percent support in the poll compared to Sanders’ 33 percent.

The “gender gap” on the two candidates is hitting an “all-time high,” according to College Pulse. Among female college students, Warren leads 34 percent to 27 percent, while Sanders leads among male college students with 31 percent to Warren’s 21 percent.

No other candidate comes close to Warren or Sanders, with Joe Biden (D) falling to a distant third with just ten percent support among Democrat and Democrat-leaning college students– a long fall from the 22 percent he garnered in March.

Andrew Yang (D) falls closely behind Biden with nine percent support, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Beto O’Rourke (D), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), with seven percent, four percent, and three percent, respectively. The margin of error was not immediately available.

Harris’s three percent support marks an “all-time low” for the candidate,” College Pulse assessed.

The poll also found that the majority of college students, 54 percent, have an unfavorable view of Biden. Only 45 percent have a favorable view of the former vice president, whose role in the questionable foreign business dealings of his son has been a topic of controversy in recent weeks.

The vast majority of Democrat and Democrat-leaning college students, 89 percent, have a favorable view of Warren and Sanders, the survey showed.