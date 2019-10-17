On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Jeff Fisher and Keith Malinak discussed the press conference that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held yesterday following their Syria meeting with President Donald Trump. According to Pelosi and Schumer, Trump called the House Speaker a “third-rate politician.”

