Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is praising President Donald Trump’s “bold action” to remove U.S. troops from Syria.

His comments came in a column posted by USA Today on Wednesday night.

“The president is now moving forward to stop the ‘endless wars,'” he wrote. “I stand with him.

“Virtually every president in my lifetime has ended up in a new conflict or extending and expanding the old ones. In particular, in the past 18 years, from Iraq to Libya to Syria, past presidents went into one bad misadventure after another.”

Paul wrote there will always be some who question what will happen when the U.S. leaves a conflict.

“Iraq. Afghanistan. Now Syria,” he wrote. “We hear that our presence could be needed for decades. To what end? What do we hope happens during that time? I, for one, don’t see what our national interest is in policing the Middle East and nation-building. Thankfully, neither does President Trump.

“His bold action to remove our troops from Syria is the continuation of his policy to leave that civil war. He sought to defeat the Islamic State and did. What is left is a decades-long battle among Turks, Kurds and Syrians that we cannot solve.”