Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith apparently needed a stunning amount of surgery to fix his leg.

The NFL passer got his tibia and fibula broken last season against the Texans, and hasn’t played a snap of football since. It turns out he needed a ton of operations to fix the situation.

According to the Washington Times on Tuesday, Smith told people during an Inova Sports Medicine event in early October that he needed 17 surgeries to fix his obliterated leg.

17 surgeries! Imagine having to get 17 surgeries to fix your leg. It’s absolutely brutal to think about.

I was actually at FedEx stadium when Smith got his leg destroyed. You could feel the energy just get sucked out of the place.

Everybody pretty much knew immediately that something serious had happened, but I don’t think anybody knew it was as bad as it turned out to be.

The question now is whether or not Smith will ever play in the NFL again. If I had to guess, I’d guess the answer to that question will be no.

He’s got plenty of money, he’s on the wrong side of 30 and the Redskins are developing Dwayne Haskins. Even if Smith were to return to a point where he could play again, there’s no guarantee he’d even want to.

Given what he’s been through, he might be fine with just hanging it up. I don’t think people would blame him one bit if that’s the decision he made.