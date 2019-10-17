Border Patrol agents could soon be equipped with body cameras that have facial recognition technology, reports NextGov.

The agency filed a request for information on FedBizzOpps Wednesday, a site where contracting officers will post opportunities that are valued at over $25,000.

“CBP anticipates storing most footage in CBP-owned data servers, but is also interested in cloud storage for evidentiary footage requiring long-term retention — defined as longer than two years,” according to the request. “Footage stored will be secure, law enforcement sensitive data, and should comply with all relevant federal laws, regulations and requirements. CBP also anticipates its users will require a cloud storage platform for frequently accessed files.”

Agents would be able to turn the cameras on and off. Facial recognition technology has proven to be controversial, specifically within law enforcement.

Some states have banned the use of the software, including California, Oregon, and New Hampshire.

CBP is looking for body-worn cameras, software for the video and cloud storage supporting an Incident-Driven Video Recording System.

Border Patrol agents are not required to currently wear body cameras, though a bill introduced in the House of Representatives in February, if passed, would make it mandatory.