(CNBC) Energy Secretary Rick Perry told President Donald Trump on Thursday that he intends to leave his post, two administration sources told a White House pool reporter.

The timing of his departure, first reported by Bloomberg, was not immediately clear. A senior administration official said that his resignation would become effective “very soon.” Multiple representatives of the Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perry, formerly the governor of Texas, had largely avoided headlines since joining the Trump administration in 2017. But in recent weeks he became entangled in the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump’s actions involving Ukraine.

