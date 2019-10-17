Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threw away President Donald Trump’s warning letter, BBC News is reporting.

Trump, in an Oct. 9 letter, warned Erdogan about Turkey’s incursion into Syria. Trump told him: “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!”

“Let’s work out a good deal!” Trump said. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.”

Trump’s threats were said to infuriate Erdogan.

Sources told the BBC the letter was “thoroughly rejected” by Erdogan, who dumped it in the trash. Turkey launched a cross-border offense against Kurdish-led forces last week.