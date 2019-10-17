Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, introduced legislation Thursday mandating the FBI regularly turn over to local police tips it receives about potential school shooters, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting.

Scott’s bill requires the agency to provide information about tips received on its national hotline at least once a month. And Scott wants the Government Accountability Office to review the hotline procedures and issue recommendations for improving it, the newspaper noted.

The FBI had publicly apologized for not adequately investigating two separate tips it received about accused shooter Nikolas Cruz’s plans. Seventeen people were shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The FBI had received a tip about Cruz in September 2017, but closed the investigation after 16 days, according to the Sun-Sentinel. A second tip was received just 40 days before the massacre and was not followed up.

Tom and Gena Hoyer, whose son Luke was killed in the school shooting and Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was also killed, are backing the bill, according to the newspaper..