The Republican National Committee (RNC) took in a record $27.3 million in September as House Democrats began their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to Fox News.

The RNC’s fundraising haul in September is the highest amount for an “off-cycle month” ever raised by the GOP and Democrat National Committee (DNC), notes the news outlet. The RNC, which had $59.2 million in cash on hand last month, has more than doubled the DNC fundraising in the current cycle, the political committee said.

“While Democrats focus on fighting President Trump, Republicans have prioritized voters and we have another record-breaking fundraising month—the highest ever off-cycle—to show for it,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News. “Voters are tired of Democrats’ petty politics and baseless witch hunts, and their shameful attacks have only energized our grassroots army and allowed us to lay the groundwork for Republicans to take back the House, expand our majority in the Senate and re-elect President Trump in 2020.”

The report follows a joint announcement by President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and the RNC in which they said a whopping combined $125.7 million was raised in the third quarter of 2019.

The RNC will use some of the money raised to fund “Stop the Madness,” an anti-impeachment ad campaign designed to target vulnerable House Democrats running in moderate districts where voters are lukewarm to the idea of ousting the president.

“Our goal is to cause chaos,” Rick Gorka, an RNC spokesperson, told Fox News. “This is a poison pill. When you couple the impeachment process with the socialist policies being espoused by 2020 Democrats, it’s going to sink their chances at the ballot box, especially with those crucial swing voters and independents across the country.”