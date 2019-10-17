(BBC NEWS) A flaw that means any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10 phone has been acknowledged by Samsung.

It promised a software patch that would fix the problem.

The issue was spotted by a British woman whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his thumbprint when it was stored in a cheap case.

When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as “revolutionary”.

