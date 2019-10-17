House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public The comments and actions of Schiff demand his formal censure MORE (D-Calif.) reacted to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Tensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties White House conducting probe into handling of Ukraine call transcript: report MORE’s indication that the Trump administration made aid to Ukraine conditional on investigations into the 2016 election Thursday.

“I think Mr. Mulvaney’s acknowledgment means that things have gone from very, very bad to much, much worse,” Schiff told reporters Thursday, demurring when asked how Mulvaney’s comments would affect the pace of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“I have news for everybody. Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy … that’s going to happen. Elections have consequences,” Mulvaney told reporters Thursday, saying “we do that all the time with foreign policy” when asked if a “quid pro quo” was involved in the eventual release of the aid.

Mulvaney denied any aid was withheld to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE and his son.

The comments came the same day that President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE‘s ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified before the House, during which he was expected to tell members that a text message in which he said Trump “didn’t want a quid pro quo … didn’t want anything from Ukraine” was dictated by Trump himself.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryOvernight Energy: Farmers say EPA reneged on ethanol deal | EPA scrubs senators’ quotes from controversial ethanol announcement | Perry unsure if he’ll comply with subpoena | John Kerry criticizes lack of climate talk at debate Rick Perry doesn’t know if he’ll comply with congressional subpoena Mulvaney helped organize controversial Ukraine meeting MORE told The Wall Street Journal this week that he had been told to talk to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses Sondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Top US diplomat William Taylor scheduled to testify in impeachment probe MORE to set up a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that Giuliani had repeatedly invoked conspiracy theories about the 2016 election and Biden.